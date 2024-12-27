Bombshell Study Exposes Toxic Effects of Covid mRNA ‘Vaccines’; A troubling new study has exposed the “toxic effects” of administering repeated doses of Covid mRNA “vaccines.”
“A troubling new study has exposed the “toxic effects” of administering repeated doses of Covid mRNA “vaccines.”
The researchers found that the injection caused severe damage that could cause a range of deadly diseases and trigger sudden death.
The study was conducted by leading South Korean researchers at the Seoul National University Hospital.
Led by professors Jae-Hun Ahn and Byeong-Cheol Kang, the team set up a preclinical laboratory-based study to evaluate the toxicological effects of Covid mRNA “vaccines.”
Their findings were published in the Archives of Toxicology.
The researchers tested the vaccines in six-week-old mice, focusing on repeated dosing and administration routes.
The mice were administered the vaccines intramuscularly twice at two-week intervals or up to five doses.
The intervals sought to replicate the vaccine schedules for humans as advised by most government health officials.
The study found that “toxic effects” started to emerge two days after the second injection.
According gto the study, these toxic effects were recorded as reduced lymphocyte and reticulocyte counts, anemia-related changes, and elevated cardiac damage markers (troponin-I and NT-proBNP).
Histopathological analyses revealed inflammation and necrosis at injection sites, bone marrow suppression, thymic cortical atrophy, and spleen enlargement.
They noted that some of the effects had resolved by 14 days after the injection.
However, many of the toxic effects persisted.
The researchers noted spleen damage and injection site injury appeared to be impacted long-term, possibly permanently.
Repeated doses led to cumulative toxicity, and intravenous and intramuscular routes resulted in distinct toxicological profiles.
These findings highlight potential toxicological risks, emphasizing the need for careful consideration of administration routes and dosage regimens in vaccine safety assessments.
The researcher also note that “multiple side effects of mRNA vaccines have been reported, including myocarditis, thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome, and Guillain–Barré syndrome (Bozkurt et al. 2021; García-Grimshaw et al. 2021; Hanson et al. 2022; Kadali et al. 2021; Sangli et al. 2021).
“Therefore, safety assessments for mRNA vaccines should differ from those for conventional drugs or vaccines.”
Published in Archives of Toxicology, the authors report:
“In summary, our investigation into the toxicological effects of four SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccine candidates revealed various toxicological changes.
“We also discovered that different administration routes lead to distinct toxicological phenotypes and that repeated doses can accumulate toxicity.
“Although the specific mechanisms behind each toxic change were not delineated, our study provides valuable insights that may assist in the development of new mRNA vaccines.
“We will further investigate the limitations of this study and toxicity mechanism regarding each phenotype (e.g., decrease in circulating blood cells, elevated cardiac damage markers, bone marrow suppression, thymic atrophy) via follow-up studies.”
The findings have emerged amid a wave of scientific evidence of harm caused by the “vaccines.”
As Slay News recently reported, a leading cardiologist has warned that over 100 million Americans may now have irreversible heart damage after receiving Covid mRNA “vaccines.”
According to Dr. Thomas Levy, Covid vaccines are causing heart injury in at least 2.8% of people who receive the injections.
A minimum of 7 million Americans who took the Covid vaccine in 2021 now have severely damaged hearts, according to Dr. Levy.
However, the top doctor said that number is now likely to reach over 100 million people.
Dr. Levy is a renowned cardiologist and an attorney-at-law who also serves as the contributing editor for the Orthomolecular Medicine News Service.
Levy told MIT computer scientist and vaccine data expert Steve Kirsch that the spike protein’s effect on the heart is even worse than previously thought.
In an article, Kirsch, the founder of the Vaccine Safety Research Foundation (VSRF), highlighted the heart damage in vaccinated pilots.
As Slay News has previously reported, soaring heart damage among pilots was recently revealed in a change to Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) guidelines.
“The cardiac harm of course is not limited to pilots,” Kirsch explained in his article.
“My best guess right now is that over 50 million Americans sustained some amount of heart damage from the shot.”
During a recent interview, both Levy and Kirsch agreed that over 100 million people may now have damaged hearts.”
See antecedent mice study here:
Impact of administration routes and dose frequency on the toxicology of SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccines in mice model | Archives of Toxicology
Abstract
‘The increasing use of SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccines has raised concerns about their potential toxicological effects, necessitating further investigation to ensure their safety. To address this issue, we aimed to evaluate the toxicological effects of SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccine candidates formulated with four different types of lipid nanoparticles in ICR mice, focusing on repeated doses and administration routes. We conducted an extensive analysis in which mice received the mRNA vaccine candidates intramuscularly (50 μg/head) twice at 2-week intervals, followed by necropsy at 2 and 14 dpsi (days post-secondary injection).
In addition, we performed a repeated dose toxicity test involving three, four, or five doses and compared the toxicological outcomes between intravenous and intramuscular routes. Our findings revealed that all vaccine candidates significantly induced SARS-CoV-2 spike protein-specific IgG and T cell responses. However, at 2 dpsi, there was a notable temporary decrease in lymphocyte and reticulocyte counts, anemia-related parameters, and significant increases in cardiac damage markers, troponin-I and NT-proBNP. Histopathological analysis revealed severe inflammation and necrosis at the injection site, decreased erythroid cells in bone marrow, cortical atrophy of the thymus, and increased spleen cellularity.
While most toxicological changes observed at 2 dpsi had resolved by 14 dpsi, spleen enlargement and injection site damage persisted. Furthermore, repeated doses led to the accumulation of toxicity, and different administration routes resulted in distinct toxicological phenotypes. These findings highlight the potential toxicological risks associated with mRNA vaccines, emphasizing the necessity to carefully consider administration routes and dosage regimens in vaccine safety evaluations, particularly given the presence of bone marrow and immune organ toxicity, which, though eventually reversible, remains a serious concern.’
___
