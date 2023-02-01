This is indeed a victory for free speech and the ability to share information for informed decision making. This is tremendous for freedom of speech and fair balanced publication and media presentation of clinical data. Many of us scientists and doctors have been censored and cancelled and Dr. McCullough has been very helpful to the society in sharing much needed information about the science of COVID. The issue is to give the society balanced full information for decision making. Dr. McCullough has always been very proud of his affiliations with the Baylor Scott and White Health System of Texas. This is a very nice development and the case was dismissed with prejudice which means it cannot be revisited again, as far as I understand.

NEWS RELEASE

The Wellness Company’s Dr. Peter McCullough Vindicated in Court

Baylor Scott and White Health System Against Dr. McCullough Dismissed

(Dallas, TX) -A 2021 lawsuit filed by Baylor Scott and White Health system against world-renowned internist, cardiologist, and COVID-19 expert Dr. Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH, has been dismissed by the 191st Judicial District Court, Dallas County, Texas. Associate Judge Tahira Khan Merritt granted the nonsuit and dismissed with prejudice all claims asserted or that could have been asserted in the case.

In response, Dr. McCullough issued the following statement,

“This is a strong victory for freedom of speech and fair balanced publication and media presentation of clinical data as it has emerged over the course of the pandemic crisis. My analyses and conclusions have been accurate, consistent, and have always been my own, not those of any institution.”