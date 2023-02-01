Dr. Peter McCullough (TWC) wins in court against the Baylor Scott and White Health System Texas! I am so happy for leader of the Freedom movement, deserving of a Nobel Prize! A victory for free speech
The Wellness Company’s Dr. Peter McCullough Vindicated in Court Baylor Scott and White Health System Against Dr. McCullough Dismissed
This is indeed a victory for free speech and the ability to share information for informed decision making. This is tremendous for freedom of speech and fair balanced publication and media presentation of clinical data. Many of us scientists and doctors have been censored and cancelled and Dr. McCullough has been very helpful to the society in sharing much needed information about the science of COVID. The issue is to give the society balanced full information for decision making. Dr. McCullough has always been very proud of his affiliations with the Baylor Scott and White Health System of Texas. This is a very nice development and the case was dismissed with prejudice which means it cannot be revisited again, as far as I understand.
NEWS RELEASE
The Wellness Company’s Dr. Peter McCullough Vindicated in Court
Alexander COVID News-Dr. Paul Elias Alexander's Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Baylor Scott and White Health System Against Dr. McCullough Dismissed
(Dallas, TX) -A 2021 lawsuit filed by Baylor Scott and White Health system against world-renowned internist, cardiologist, and COVID-19 expert Dr. Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH, has been dismissed by the 191st Judicial District Court, Dallas County, Texas. Associate Judge Tahira Khan Merritt granted the nonsuit and dismissed with prejudice all claims asserted or that could have been asserted in the case.
In response, Dr. McCullough issued the following statement,
“This is a strong victory for freedom of speech and fair balanced publication and media presentation of clinical data as it has emerged over the course of the pandemic crisis. My analyses and conclusions have been accurate, consistent, and have always been my own, not those of any institution.”
Awesome!!! This man would’ve received a Nobel peace prize in a healthy society. Instead he has been a target of the left and all of its players from pharma, government to media and technocrats. Shame on Texas shame on Abbot, Crenshaw and Cornyn for this weak compromised leadership. God will bring judgment upon their heads.
It was an honor to meet and briefly talk with Dr. McCullough. He has been such an inspiration! He is brilliant, extremely well spoken, full of integrity and is a truly caring person. He personally cared for a nurse I know in his own home when she caught Covid and was too sick to get home. He made her chicken noodle soup too!!!! You don’t find a better example of a human than Dr. Peter McCullough!