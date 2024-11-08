‘Sources indicate that the heads of five major pharmaceutical companies held an emergency teleconference on Wednesday to address the potential fallout from a Trump administration that has vowed to disrupt Big Pharma’s hold on America.’

‘New Jersey Assemblyman and advisor to Robert Kennedy Jr., Jamel Holley, shared the breaking news on X Wednesday, stating, “Sources tell me top five CEOs of pharmaceutical companies are holding an emergency teleconference at 1 PM. A lawyer has confirmed that everyone is in a state of panic!”

This emergency meeting comes as Kennedy, a well-known critic of corporate corruption in health policy, is expected to be appointed by Trump to lead a comprehensive overhaul of federal health agencies, including the FDA and CDC.’

Kennedy’s vision aims to root out corporate influence, restore scientific integrity, and prioritize the health of the American people over Big Pharma profits.

His commitment has stirred palpable anxiety among pharmaceutical executives as they brace for potential regulatory shake-ups and policy shifts under the new administration.

I like this by Kennedy Jr.:

Let us hope he is unchained and unsilenced so he can do this…

‘During the Financial Times Global Pharma and Biotech Summit in London on Wednesday, GSK CEO Emma Walmsley addressed the uncertainty surrounding the future of pharmaceutical operations in the U.S., according to Pharmaceutical Technology.

“The US is extremely important to GSK,” Walmsley stated. “We’re a global company, but more than half of the business is in the US, we’re very heavily invested there, with factories in many states. It is by far the most important market to bring our innovation to first.”

However, Walmsley also alluded to the need for collaboration with the incoming administration, cautiously remarking, “Let’s see what happens in terms of who is appointed into what kind of role in the administration.”’

