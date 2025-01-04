Boom! Bannon schlongs, double schlongs Elon Musk, I love it! "How dare you pull the racism card out & call MAGA racist? Are you kidding me? You think we will tolerate that"?
grab the popcorn, go buy it all up like the Chinese in Canada and USA buying all the god damn toilet paper in COVID; buy all, for we will need it and some whisky; Bannon: I don't care about your money
Steve Bannnon: “You're trashing of the MAGA movement. You're calling the MAGA movement racist? How dare you? The coalition now is starting to build. We have African-Americans and Hispanic families, African-American men, finally starting to red pill and awaken. And at that moment, you're going to throw the racism card out? Are you kidding me? You think we're going to tolerate that? We're not going to tolerate it. And I don't care in that regard, I don’t care how big a cheque you wrote.”
Bannon continued to summarise exactly what his issue was with the H1-B system.
Steve Bannon: “The reason they want to do it is they want to bring over indentured servants that don't have the rights of Americans. They want to bring them over here at lower wages, and they fire American citizens. And my whole point, the rot is in the engineering schools. Here's, instead of taking American citizens, African-Americans, Hispanics, white working class into these engineering schools, who are paying the, particularly the land-grant universities, like schools I went to, where they're paying the state tuition. They take the foreign students because the foreign governments are paying full freight. This is because these deadbeat professors, right, and their retirement program, their tenure, that's how they're paying for it. That's the gap. The whole thing, the entire thing from top to bottom is a total scam.”
Who the fuck is this ‘using our tax money to sure up his failing companies’ Johnny come lately Musk to call us Americans dumb? Did he mean his home nation South Africaners? You meant you, right Musk? You are the dumb one right? Who the fuck is this interloper? Fuck his money! I am with Steve. Come up in my house and talking smack…get to fuck back to South Africa…I don’t care if you cupping 47’s stones homie, fuck you!
To you Musk:
Musk went nuts telling us to fuck ourselves in the face...this South African interloper usurper 'taking our tax money' user...IMO...I like people to know their place...you came and benefitted now want to school us? we would rather you say thank you and do not think you are smarter for you are not Musk. Only daddy T is stroking you so. ask the typical American what they think of you
Let's understand what we're dealing with here. While the issue of H1-B Visas are an issue, we also have Bill Gates OPT Program that has no restrictions. Saboteurs are all around us in the technocrat world.
Besides Elon, we have the likes of other Transhumanists such as Peter Thiel and yes his mentee VP JD Vance.
Their worldview is dystopic. The goal is to fast track AI and eliminate half the global workforce. They then will enforce their Malthusian mindset of the useless eaters which will downsize the population to something more manageable.
See how much deeper this goes? Trump better be on his toes because he's giving me hints he's on board with all this craziness!!