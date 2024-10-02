McCullough stands out among the COVID doctors Iso called Freedom Fighters) and stood as a leader in the COVID push back and remains someone I admire. He remains a champion and has saved many lives with his counsel. I stand with him supporting TWC (TWC.health) technically with Risch etc.

TWC and it’s people remain an entity I will continue to support.

Key words by McCullough that you must be aware of as we look for options to mitigate the ravages of the mRNA vaccine induced spike protein: This approach to try to dissolve the spike protein made from the deadly Malone et al. mRNA vaccine is best, optimal, as it is “the best approach for now until there are large, prospective, double-blind placebo controlled randomized trials of combinations of agents that measure meaningful outcomes. To my knowledge, no such trials have been planned as of yet.”

Vaccine induced spike protein ‘incites inflammation, oxidative stress, coagulation, and all the downstream effects that result in symptoms.’

We see signals of benefit. Note I am not talking about if there is a virus or the virus or the like. I am talking about options for those who took the Malone et al. mRNA shot and got harmed…and want the spike protein out of them…there is no reason, none, for anyone, any child to take these COVID gene vaccines…I argue the Malone Sahin et al. vaccine was never ever needed and all of this was a fraud, from the COVID fake pandemic to the vaccine…all for money, power, control, killing…bad people did this and must be held accountable and we need Trump to ensure many are hung after courts declare their guilt…

see McCullough here (excellent scholarship, support):

McCullough Protocol Base Spike Detoxification (substack.com)

