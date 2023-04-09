Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

TexasTonya
Apr 9, 2023

I’ve had “it” twice and both times I was on the Zelenko protocol which i added Ivermectin and Azythromiacin. We started the supplement therapy months before and did just fine even though my husband should have been a high risk due to AFIB, but he barely had a sniffle and ran no fever or had a cough. Dr Zelenko saved thousands if not millions by refusing to shut up and sit down! Btw he was the one who wrote the letter to President Trump a bout hydroxy. May he rest in peace.

Apr 9, 2023

Funny how this study was done in France when you realize what France did prior to the pandemic..... they took HCQ off the shelves in approximately mid to late 2019!! It used to be available OTC!!! They took it away from the people!!! It proves the world knew it was a treatment!!!

