BOOM! it started, democrats now moving to shut down & pull out of next debates with Trump...I told you this, I said they held their noses & prayed he would slide through & were GOING to withdraw, and
say he is busy, he already did one...chance fall out from that....but NOW must pull out for cannot risk another disaster and it has begun! they want NO more debate with Trump; 45 must now insist on
COGNITIVE test of both of them, and 3 MORE debates, stretch them, make the 3rd one 2 weeks before the elections. must not only be CNN friendlies….
make is townhall style, one of them, so have to move around…
I heard Trump seeking 3 more debates!!!!
Yesssss more debates. But I would suggest: a panel. Trump’s people vs Biden’s crew. This way when they talk about the Border, Trump has his experts. Economy. Experts. Etc. each side can show who is really providing what kind of policy! The audiences would learn so much more. Jake Sullivan and Antony Blinken have screwed up the policies so badly.
Trump must insist on debate conditions that favor him if he does any more of them.