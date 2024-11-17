Trump’s proposed ban and actions on day one after being sworn in include:

Revoking Gender-Affirming Care Policies in kids, minors, no surgeries, puberty blockers etc. All federal agencies to end Support for Gender Transition, no taxpayer money Deny Medicare & Medicaid if health providers engage in gender transition surgeries etc. Allow doctors to be sued if they provide these gender surgeries and puberty blockers procedures on minor children; allowing kids to sue doctors who did the procedures Investigations of Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Providers for all the data and evidence about the devastating effects of gender transition surgeries, puberty blockers etc. If any teacher or school that tells a child they are trapped in their body, they will face serious legal and law consequences; loss of any federal funding Promote Traditional Gender Education especially as to traditional roles of males versus females No males to compete in female sports Foster the nuclear families, differences in genders, male and female ONLY genders; parental consent will be restored for any medical procedure No child or person will be told they are or were born in the wrong body

