progression of normally timed puberty in an individual who does not identify as his or her sex; the use of sex hormones, such as androgen blockers, estrogen, progesterone, or testosterone, to align an individual’s physical appearance with an identity that differs from his or her sex; and surgical procedures that attempt to transform an individual’s physical appearance to align with an identity that differs from his or her sex or that attempt to alter or remove an individual’s sexual organs to minimize or destroy their natural biological functions. This phrase sometimes is referred to as “gender affirming care.”

Firstly, RFK Jr. is still in confirmation and let us hope he is confirmed!

1)Iron Dome EO:

The Iron Dome for America – The White House

Sec. 2. Policy. To further the goal of peace through strength, it is the policy of the United States that:

(a) The United States will provide for the common defense of its citizens and the Nation by deploying and maintaining a next-generation missile defense shield;

(b) The United States will deter — and defend its citizens and critical infrastructure against — any foreign aerial attack on the Homeland; and

(c) The United States will guarantee its secure second-strike capability.

Sec. 3. Implementation. Within 60 days of the date of this order, the Secretary of Defense shall:

(a) Submit to the President a reference architecture, capabilities-based requirements, and an implementation plan for the next-generation missile defense shield. The architecture shall include, at a minimum, plans for:

(i) Defense of the United States against ballistic, hypersonic, advanced cruise missiles, and other next-generation aerial attacks from peer, near-peer, and rogue adversaries;

(ii) Acceleration of the deployment of the Hypersonic and Ballistic Tracking Space Sensor layer;

(iii) Development and deployment of proliferated space-based interceptors capable of boost-phase intercept;

(iv) Deployment of underlayer and terminal-phase intercept capabilities postured to defeat a countervalue attack;

(v) Development and deployment of a custody layer of the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture;

(vi) Development and deployment of capabilities to defeat missile attacks prior to launch and in the boost phase;

(vii) Development and deployment of a secure supply chain for all components with next-generation security and resilience features; and

(viii) Development and deployment of non-kinetic capabilities to augment the kinetic defeat of ballistic, hypersonic, advanced cruise missiles, and other next-generation aerial attacks;

(b) Review relevant authorities and organization of the Department of Defense to develop and deploy capabilities at the necessary speed to implement this directive;

(c) Jointly with the Director of the Office of Management and Budget, submit to the President a plan to fund this directive, allowing sufficient time for consideration by the President before finalization of the Fiscal Year 2026 Budget; and

(d) In cooperation with United States Strategic Command and United States Northern Command, submit to the President:

(i) An updated assessment of the strategic missile threat to the Homeland; and

(ii) A prioritized set of locations to progressively defend against a countervalue attack by nuclear adversaries. Sec. 4. Allied and Theater Missile Defense Review. The United States continues to cooperate on missile defense with its allies and partners to aid in the defense of ally populations and troops and of forward-deployed United States troops. Following the submission to the President of the next-generation missile defense reference architecture under section 3(a) of this order, the Secretary of Defense shall direct a review of theater missile defense posture and initiatives to identify ways in which the United States and its allies and partners can:

(a) Increase bilateral and multilateral cooperation on missile defense technology development, capabilities, and operations;

(b) Improve theater missile defenses of forward-deployed United States troops and allied territories, troops, and populations; and

(c) Increase and accelerate the provision of United States missile defense capabilities to allies and partners. Sec. 5. General Provisions. (a) Nothing in this order shall be construed to impair or otherwise affect:

the authority granted by law to an executive department or agency, or the head thereof; or the functions of the Director of the Office of Management and Budget relating to budgetary, administrative, or legislative proposals.

(b) This order shall be implemented consistent with applicable law and subject to the availability of appropriations.

(c) This order is not intended to, and does not, create any right or benefit, substantive or procedural, enforceable at law or in equity by any party against the United States, its departments, agencies, or entities, its officers, employees, or agents, or any other person. THE WHITE HOUSE, January 27, 2025.

2)Protecting children from Chemical and Surgical mutilation:

Note, graphic photos I am sharing from the strong stack by Dr Margaret Aranda, (100) 🚨President Trump Banishes the Funding of Transgender Medical Castration and Barbaric Surgical Procedures, support this good substack please!

GRAPHIC photos so be prepared for this is the beginning and end when one is a male and removing his penis:

Protecting Children from Chemical and Surgical Mutilation – The White House

‘President Donald J. Trump has signed an executive order ‘Protecting Children from Chemical and Surgical Mutilation,’ making it “the policy of the United States that it will not fund, sponsor, promote, assist, or support the so-called ‘transition’ of a child from one sex to another, and it will rigorously enforce all laws that prohibit or limit these destructive and life-altering procedures.”

The order targets the “junk science” transgenderism relies on, singling out the deeply controversial World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH) for particular criticism.

Sec. 5. Additional Directives to the Secretary of HHS. (a) The Secretary of HHS shall, consistent with applicable law, take all appropriate actions to end the chemical and surgical mutilation of children, including regulatory and sub-regulatory actions, which may involve the following laws, programs, issues, or documents: (i) Medicare or Medicaid conditions of participation or conditions for coverage; (ii) clinical-abuse or inappropriate-use assessments relevant to State Medicaid programs; (iii) mandatory drug use reviews; (iv) section 1557 of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act; (v) quality, safety, and oversight memoranda; (vi) essential health benefits requirements; and (vii) the Eleventh Revision of the International Classification of Diseases and other federally funded manuals, including the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, Fifth Edition. (b) The Secretary of HHS shall promptly withdraw HHS’s March 2, 2022, guidance document titled “HHS Notice and Guidance on Gender Affirming Care, Civil Rights and Patient Privacy” and, in consultation with the Attorney General, issue new guidance protecting whistleblowers who take action related to ensuring compliance with this order. Sec. 6. TRICARE. The Department of Defense provides health insurance, through TRICARE, to nearly 2 million individuals under the age of 18. As appropriate and consistent with applicable law, the Secretary of Defense shall commence a rulemaking or sub-regulatory action to exclude chemical and surgical mutilation of children from TRICARE coverage and amend the TRICARE provider handbook to exclude chemical and surgical mutilation of children. Sec. 7. Requirements for Insurance Carriers. The Director of the Office of Personnel Management, as appropriate and consistent with applicable law, shall: (a) include provisions in the Federal Employee Health Benefits (FEHB) and Postal Service Health Benefits (PSHB) programs call letter for the 2026 Plan Year specifying that eligible carriers, including the Foreign Service Benefit Plan, will exclude coverage for pediatric transgender surgeries or hormone treatments; and (b) negotiate to obtain appropriate corresponding reductions in FEHB and PSHB premiums. Sec. 8. Directives to the Department of Justice. The Attorney General shall: (a) review Department of Justice enforcement of section 116 of title 18, United States Code, and prioritize enforcement of protections against female genital mutilation; (b) convene States’ Attorneys General and other law enforcement officers to coordinate the enforcement of laws against female genital mutilation across all American States and Territories; (c) prioritize investigations and take appropriate action to end deception of consumers, fraud, and violations of the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act by any entity that may be misleading the public about long-term side effects of chemical and surgical mutilation; (d) in consultation with the Congress, work to draft, propose, and promote legislation to enact a private right of action for children and the parents of children whose healthy body parts have been damaged by medical professionals practicing chemical and surgical mutilation, which should include a lengthy statute of limitations; and (e) prioritize investigations and take appropriate action to end child-abusive practices by so-called sanctuary States that facilitate stripping custody from parents who support the healthy development of their own children, including by considering the application of the Parental Kidnapping Prevention Act and recognized constitutional rights. Sec. 9. Enforcing Adequate Progress. Within 60 days of the date of this order, the heads of agencies with responsibilities under this order shall submit a single, combined report to the Assistant to the President for Domestic Policy, detailing progress in implementing this order and a timeline for future action. The Assistant to the President for Domestic Policy shall regularly convene the heads of agencies with responsibilities under this order (or their designees) to coordinate and prepare for this submission. Sec. 10. Severability. If any provision of this order, or the application of any provision to any person or circumstances, is held to be invalid, the remainder of this order and the application of any of its other provisions to any other persons or circumstances shall not be affected thereby. Sec. 11. General Provisions. (a) Nothing in this order shall be construed to impair or otherwise affect: (i) the authority granted by law to an executive department or agency, or the head thereof; or (ii) the functions of the Director of the Office of Management and Budget relating to budgetary, administrative, or legislative proposals. (b) This order shall be implemented consistent with applicable law and subject to the availability of appropriations. (c) This order is not intended to, and does not, create any right or benefit, substantive or procedural, enforceable at law or in equity by any party against the United States, its departments, agencies, or entities, its officers, employees, or agents, or any other person. THE WHITE HOUSE, January 28, 2025.

