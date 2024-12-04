BOOM! see the power of my/our substack, I told you Trump orbit reads each line, we said toss Chad Chronister, the DEA nominee for he is/was a COVID mandarin LUNATIC, deranged! so did SIMULATION
Commander, we have lots of sway and they will have to toss Hegseth, does not matter if he has 'the look' and tattoos etc., the baggage is too much with sexual abuse allegations, toss him
This is the bitch who arrested the local priest for holding church service in COVID, this is the nutcase who had boaters in Florida in the wide-open ocean having to stay 50 feet apart and all that lunacy…thank God daddy T got the memo…
Bullshit, the dingbat knew he had no moral authority from how he suffered Floridians in COVID with his COVID Taliban ways!
Good riddance and see my stack below:
Well done Dr. Alexander; now if we could make the Surgeon General nominee go away. When and if they roll out the Avian Flu, she’s not going to be good for the country
You were right to call out Cronister for the imbecile he is, and most of the people never knew who he was anyway. But Hegseth was wrongly smeared with false allegations. There may be a better person for that position though, we will see.
In the mean time, we have RINOs and Dem traitors like Durbin saying they will not confirm any of Trump's picks because he refuses to use the FBI for screening. I say Trump is right to not use the FBI, they are corrupt and cannot be trusted. Ask Kash, he knows.