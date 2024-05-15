But then, they will need contend with his 100 million strong standing army, armed to their teeth…

be careful what you do next…with our ‘daddy’…

I think with the court cases flopping, nothing is working so Trump best up his security for these leftists, the RINOs, the democrats, deepstate cabal doing all to expose him and amp up whackos e.g. Scalise style…be careful Donaldos Magnus, be careful…some call him ‘daddy’…hhhmmm, I just wonder.