We have to control the narrative, the message, we have to be out front to inform the people all the way on the malfeasance coming at us. The taxpayers need the truth always and we have to let them know. We must speak truth to the American people, we must stand with Trump and not assume he is crooked in this. He needs help. Trust at this time, he already is in a den of snakes. We need people like Homan in each agency, each department, that type. No nonsense true patriots! Seeking to do the job and fix.

That is the scary thing, that all of it, from the fraud COVID pandemic, to origins, all, to lockdowns, to the mRNA vaccine, all was a lie, yet the hospital and medical management of people and the deadly vaccine killed most…and politicians on BOTH sides Democrats and Republicans are getting silence from scientists and doctors who fought the fraud prior and the deadly mRNA vaccine, now getting silence, buying silence in exchange for government jobs etc.

Trump really has a war on his hands in 2.0 with this fraud deadly Malone et al. mRNA vaccine, and he will need us here, people like us, people who are unwilling to be rats and turn, all hands on deck to help him defeat these evil animals and snakes whose sole aim is to get inside and subvert him, stop his agenda yet mainly to hurt him for he will always be to them, ‘orange hair fat gross sleaze man’…they wrote it and said it for 4 years, I know them each, and no matter how much you think you can scrub, we got it.

We have to stand with Trump, educate him, push hard this time, for the battle is now beginning…his war is real, and the bio-pharmaceutical complex is about to wage its fiercest battle for the hearts and souls of America. For our children.

There is today, NO medical, scientific, clinical data or evidence to support any of this, any mRNA vaccine, any lockdowns, nothing. None coming.

These animals, these filthy animals seek to make mRNA part of your life, daily life, where a simple trip to the doctor will end in you getting a mRNA shot…there is too much money to be made from your taxpayer funded patents, from mRNA vaccine…they are moving now to bring another fraud fake PCR-manufactured likely avian bird flu fraud non-pandemic so that they can lock you down again and force mRNA vaccine on you, the ‘new and improved’ as being devised by Malone, Bourla, Bancel, Sahin etc. al.

I state it clearly here, DO NOT fall for this, DO NOT fall for any mRNA vaccine, not in your healthy beautiful children, precious children, teens, and this is not about risk vs benefit, it is all risk, NO benefit. There is NO improving mRNA-LNP platform gene altering vaccines. This must be stopped by Trump hard, complete! There are many ways we confront pathogen as we did across time. We have options, we have useful treatments, we have mitigation strategies and need no depopulation mRNA bioweapon.

I warn again, those you donated money to, ‘followed, ‘liked’ for you thought was in the fight FOR you, was only buying time, and now about to show you what a true duplicitous fraud is for they will now come tell you ‘oh, it is new and improved so we now back it’…all for money and jobs. In America, Canada, UK, Australia, all over…

The public was the only loser here, for we lost our freedoms, but we lost money, and we lost loved ones for NOTHING…for a move to enrich, grab power, shred liberties, and depopulate. Malthusians.

Yeadon:

‘It’s official. There was no pandemic. No public health emergency. The hospitals were emptier than usual.

The entire scandalous episode, lasting years, was manufactured by named politicians.

If you still think there’s been a new, fast spreading disease which shut down the world and necessitated rushed (fake, dangerous) injections, I don’t know what to say to you.’

Dr. Mike Yeadon: "It’s Official. There Was No Pandemic. No Public Health Emergency."

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

