Breaking: and praise to San Diego Sector Border Patrol agents who caught three (3) Palestinian terrorists after they illegally crossed the border; this is Harris & Biden & Obama's baby, this is CZAR
Kamala's dirty work, to flood USA with killer islamic terrorists who come to stab, rape, bomb, kill Americans & I argue Obama know this...IMO he facilitated Tashfeen Maliks etc. be warned about Kamala
3 Palestinian terror suspects caught after crossing border illegally as overwhelmed agents warn: ‘I probably let terrorists in’
‘It’s the latest example of potential security threats entering the US via the southern border — especially at San Diego.
Overwhelmed Border Patrol agents tell The Post that they do not have the tools to fully vet the migrants who are coming in from all over the world — particularly into the San Diego area.
Alexander MAGA news; a fake PCR created COVID non-pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Mostly, they are only able to use US terror watchlists and other American resources to help determine which migrants could be a terror threat. Border agents do not have access to terror or criminal databases from other countries.
“Knowing who these guys are, we have, like, no access to anything international. Like, we really don’t and it kind of sucks,” said one border agent, who spoke anonymous because they were not authorized to give public statements.’
Border agents detained three Palestinian migrants who illegally crossed the southern border after they were found to have possible ties to terrorist organizations earlier this month, according to sources.
One of the migrants had “salacious photos” on their phone — including a picture of a masked man holding an AK-47 rifle, federal law enforcement sources said.
In addition to the three Palestinians, federal authorities caught one migrant from Turkey who was also suspected of having ties to terror groups.’
If you wish to give a donation to help, you can at:
Zelle:
sr7283@gmail.com
Or Ko-Fi
Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander
Or to my address at:
150 South 8th Street
Unit 170
Lewiston, New York
14092
Please consider support of a good company Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (with antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)
Alexander MAGA news; a fake PCR created COVID non-pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Harris and Mayorkis are guilty of treason. And Obama and Biden as well.
Thanks for bringing this to light!
These commies have allowed dangerous individuals to enter our nation and have also caused great damage. It's just a matter of time till we see the poisonous fruits of their labor