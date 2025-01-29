Breaking! Caroline Kennedy calls Bobby Jr./ RFK Jr. a "predator" in letter to senators urging them to reject his nomination! I have news for Caroline, I am flying out at 4 a.m. to stand WITH Bobby Jr.
tomorrow in Washington, DC in senate...I stand with this nomination, the others are IMO sub-optimal & not merit-based & slaps Americans in the face as to the failed OWS & deadly Malone mRNA vaccine
She said “Bobby himself is a predator…he is addicted to attention and power…Bobby continues to exploit his painful family tragedies for his own benefit para”…
Up yours Caroline! Up yours! Who needs a family member like you, good grief! Geeezzzeeee. You people eat your own, not even base animals do that…
Caroline Kennedy is a disgraceful blot on the legacy of her father, her uncle and her brother John Jr.
May the confirmation and release of the classified files provide her the comeuppance she deserves. Disgraceful.
Must be terrible for a narcissist when a family member gets clean and sober and breaks away from being controlled by evil narcissistic family members.