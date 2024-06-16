Breaking: General Mark Milley, the rainbow Military Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, was part of the plot to take down POTUS Trump & should be court martialed, no matter how long it takes
Hegseth gets it right! Milley thought he was POTUS and subverted Trump & must be held accountable in court of law! "He had convinced himself..."that his job was to stop Trump inside the institution"
https://x.com/i/status/1800243336806076647
Between Esper, Milley and now Darth ‘Lloyd Austin’ Vader, the US military is in trouble.
Alexander COVID News_a PCR manufactured fake COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
When he called the ChiComs saying he would warn them about DJT, he committed treason
Milley and Austin are seen as iconic of the US military in nations such as Russia, Belarus and Serbia. They fear the traditionally warmongering US coming to sodomize and transgender their children and to build satanic temples. Trump didn't want war with Russia and that outraged Milley