BREAKING! Illegal cartel & gang Tren de Aragua (allowed into US by Harris, Biden, Obama, Mayorkas) has entered Texas & now reports have taken over a Texas El Paso Hotel; Dr Margaret Aranda is breaking
the story! see my prior stacks...The video also shows at least one gun being shot, another used to threaten, men holding knives and another man with a hatchet assaulting people and causing damage
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A hotel in downtown El Paso and its owner received a temporary injunction and restraining order from the El Paso County Attorney on Monday for alleged criminal activity and suspicions of "Tren De Aragua" gang members in the hotel.
El Paso County Attorney Christina Sanchez filed an original petition for abatement of a common nuisance, and an application for a temporary restraining order, temporary injunction, against the lodging establishment“Gateway Hotel” located at104 S. Stanton in downtown El Paso.
BREAKING: Reports Show Venezuelan Gang Tren de Aragua has Taken Over a Hotel in El Paso, Texas
30 MILLION VIEWS: Restraining Orders Filed by El Paso County Attorney
Sep 10, 2024
Source: https://x.com/libsoftiktok/status/1833338286393462993?s=46
Sanchez also filed the order against the owner Howard Yun.
The document stated that Gateway has operated as a hotel for the past six years, it has done so without a valid certificate of occupancy and is in violation of city requirements. The building also failedat least three inspections by the El Paso Fire Department since July.
For the last two years, there have been 693 calls made for police to investigate the hotel.
The document stated that police reports showed that Gateway has habitual criminal activity.
The document stated the establishment was in a deplorable state of the inside.
A video showed dozens of people “partying” on the 3rd floor of the hotel, drinking, smoking and dancing provocatively while children are present, the document states.
Pictures from security footage show an aggravated assault on June 16, 2024.
Affidavits from El Paso Police Department Officers noted habitual criminal activity, trash and fire hazards. Most alarming is an increase of suspected gang members using the property.
In one of the police reports, an officer reported he suspected prostitution from the hotel, and notes the “continuous incidents of criminal activity” has increased “with the introduction of the Tren De Aragua organization into the hotel.”
Another police report stated an officer noted several people in the hotel had tattoos associated with the Venezuelan Tren De Aragua gang organization.
The report also stated the officer saw the general reputation of the Gateway for “allowing illegal activity (consuming drugs, gang activity, illegal dumping).
Images in the document show several people in the hallways of the hotel.
Drug use, thefts, burglaries and fights were among the calls made to police regarding the hotel.
Yun was first approved for a certificate of occupancy in May of 2018, and despite that certificate expiring in November of the same year, another certificate has not been issued since, according to the document.
Source: https://kfoxtv.com/news/local/el-pasos-gateway-hotel-faces-legal-action-over-alleged-gang-activity-safety-violations
BREAKING: Reports Show Venezuelan Gang Tren de Aragua has Taken Over a Hotel in El Paso, Texas (substack.com)
You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.
Biden and Harris and Obama invaded America...we have been invaded and we are now in trouble
I wonder what would happen if we began publishing the addresses of our globalist co-dependent friends and neighbors who hate guns, favor gun control and accept illegal immigration? Wouldn’t it be kind to give the immigrants a handy-dandy guide to residences where they knew they would find free and easy welcome? And validation to the enlightened souls who understand that guns cause crime and the Venezuelans are good people here just looking for a job and better life for their families? I think we should help these two groups hook up very directly. For everyone’s benefit, of course.