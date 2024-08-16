‘U.S. authorities moved to arrest Torres-Navarro after receiving information on July 8 that he was wanted in Peru.’

This is what Harris and Biden and Obama did and what did you think this Latino 3rd world medieval feral scum was going to do in Buffalo? Not kill? Thank God for ICE and police. IMO, if he did kill 23, certified, he entered illegally, put him down! Help Peru…there are many like him as ‘gotaways’ who ICE could not hold at the border and we do not know their names and they are inside USA…it is booked, it is not ‘if’ but ‘when’ that we have a major terror attack inside USA, more than one, due to what Harris and Biden have done breaching our borders…our people will be raped and killed by these animals. They already are…

‘A reputed Peruvian gang leader suspected in 23 killings in his home country was arrested Wednesday in New York by U.S. immigration authorities.

Gianfranco Torres-Navarro, the leader of “Los Killers” who is wanted for the killings in Peru, was arrested in Endicott, New York, about 145 miles (233 kilometers) northwest of New York City, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said Thursday. He is being held at a federal detention facility near Buffalo pending an immigration hearing.

Torres-Navarro, 38, entered the U.S. illegally at the Texas-Mexico border on May 16. He was arrested the same day and given a notice to appear for immigration proceedings, according to the agency, known as ICE. U.S. authorities moved to arrest Torres-Navarro after receiving information on July 8 that he was wanted in Peru.’

Immigration agents also arrested Torres-Navarro's girlfriend, Mishelle Sol Ivanna Ortíz Ubillús, described by Peruvian authorities as his right hand. She is being held at a processing center in Pennsylvania, according to ICE's Online Detainee Locator System. Online immigration detention records for Torres-Navarro and Ortíz Ubillús did not include information on lawyers who could comment on their behalf.

If you wish to give a donation to help, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Please consider support of a good company Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (with antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)