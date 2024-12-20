Magdeburg Germany Christmas market

we need him to lay fucking waste, lay siege on these 6th century medieval feral beasts, these low life animals I argued we should have never allowed out of the desert and we should have let them drink their own fucking oil…we don’t negotiate or tolerate animals…leave them in the 6th century and we come around in 1000 years and check on them then…not now…these will always be animals. and mind you, some of that filth is my heritage…thank God Christian and fled there 100 years ago…left the animals behind.