Breaking: Israel begins retaliation to the barbaric Iran strike, thank God, they have to respond, you lobbed 300 missiles into my house? Israel must respond and send the right message
Israel must now go after the nuclear program, bomb it, destroy it...dont fuss, America must join for Israel, Israel must do this, sorry for you Israel haters, it was Iran that attacked them
I want Israel to ensure to target properly, no innocent people, no children, just target properly, remember, those 300 missiles went there to kill thousands…remember that…Israel must now punish…
we pray for Israeli troops and Iranian people…no Iranian population are to be killed…remember again, 300 to 350 Iran missiles dropped into Israel…
Hallelujah and God bless the Jewish Nation.
The fact that american taxpayers have their money stolen from them by the US fed gov and sent to Israel or any other nation is a monstrous moral crime. If these nations were not getting all this cash and if the nations of the world were on sound gold standard money system these wars would not be possible. The Middle East conflict is a giant scam intended to enrich arms manufacturers.