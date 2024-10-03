Separate from this story, I would say yes, the COVID Freedom Movement quickly became a grifting party…a kind of infidelity fest, it is one of the main reasons I separated myself from it and another is they sought to silence me within the movement for I was calling out Malone Bourla Bancel Weissman et al.’s deadly mRNA technology and vaccine and they were threatened donor money would be pulled unless they got me to be quiet. I was told to be silent and ask no questions. In the very Freedom movement set up to fight censorship. As you know I told them, at times in unison, and at times one by one, to fuck off! I left them. Thank God.

I have always maintained that the public was the loser in all of this, as they were harmed by OWS, the lockdowns, school closures, the deadly medical system response that killed most (false-positive PCR, isolation, no antibiotics, sedatives like ketamine, propofol, midazolam), deadly Remdesivir, deadly ventilator etc.) and the Malone et al. deadly mRNA vaccine, but also by the Freedom Fighter doctors and scientists, many, who used the pain of COVID to enrich themselves. In fact, play a game with the public who IMO is in some form of Stockholm Syndrome with some of these doctors and scientists. Never cared for the people who were hurt. I know them all. Not all are sleaze grifters, but many in the movement. Money whores I call them.

Now they are turning, now moving to join in with the mRNA deadliness. So, we have a real fight on our hands. Money ONLY drives them!

Back to the Kennedy Jr. MEDIATE story:

‘The three women, who know Kennedy through Children’s Health Defense, an anti-vaccine group he chairs, have been sharing their alleged experiences in text messages’…YET some may say does it matter?

‘In the diaries, Kennedy reportedly described himself as a victim of the women he said pursued him for sex, encounters he described as “muggings.” He allegedly wrote that his greatest flaw was “my lust demons,” and that he had to “avoid the company of women. You have not the strength to resist their charms.”’

‘One source who spoke with Mediaite, however, dismissed that reporting. “I don’t believe Nuzzi was the pursuer,” they said. “This would be completely contradictory to Bobby’s long standing pattern of serial cheating. There are a number of women in the ‘health freedom’ movement who thought of themselves as Bobby’s only one, and I’m quite sure they are angry and shocked to find out they weren’t. After talking to some of these women, I think what he does is just love bombs them. He makes them feel important, even tells them he loves them, and so they all feel special and wanted.”’

Does it matter? Does any of this matter?

I hope this story is not as reported and for the record, I appreciate Bobby Jr. I like him. I make no decision today nor say it is right or wrong, I do not know and put this MEDIATE story out in fairness.

But I will be open, when I went to Miami with Urso, Cole, Malone et al. on behalf of Malone and James Heckman, Malone et al. wanted to set up some entity around COVID using our, my expertise to make money of course, and I realized first day in a Miami house we were feted in (taken by Malone and Heckman and some group called dmed??) that this was a slut fest and really a party thing and grifting and that there were shades of pedophilia…I wrote about this prior…pedophilia linked to Malone’s Global COVID Summit people, that dmed, that group, steep in crypto and bitcoin, now I recall, the promoters were bitcoin and crypto people and it seems dirty and sleazy to me and when I was approached (most of the group went elsewhere to another house gathering) as I remained in the principle Miami house, people told me they can get us all girls, any girls, as young as we wanted…with that statement was horrified, and I departed, not just the Miami house, I left the next day Miami fully, and told Malone et al. do not call me, I am not interested in his Global COVID Summit which today is the International Crisis Summit (ICS), both entities pure grift fest fear porn grift graft people (save folk like Bridle and Risch and Rose etc.)…its filth, all of it. Just another way to get you to donate.

I said do not ever call me, I know for sure that McCullough and Risch were asked by Malone et al. when I was asked to join, and they told them also they are not interested in their crypto bitcoin filth fest…I can say 100%, there is pedophilia steep in crypto and bitcoin, at least the people I saw at that Miami home that Malone et al. took us too…I am not saying he is linked to that and do not take this sharing as any indication of, just I am telling you the filth and underbelly of the COVID Freedom movement (that took advantage of the Canadian truckers and US truckers to enrich themselves and gave the truckers not one dollar that was donated), and I have said prior in writing that he Malone should separate himself from it, those backers etc. That whole Miami crypto scene.

‘At least three women are claiming to have had romantic relationships with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in just the last year, as he pursued a long-shot bid for the presidency, Mediaite has learned.’

Two sources with direct knowledge of the three women’s accounts confirmed to Mediaite the existence of their claims. Mediaite also reviewed and obtained texts from a woman in which she detailed an alleged relationship with Kennedy this year. The three women, who know Kennedy through Children’s Health Defense, an anti-vaccine group he chairs, have been sharing their alleged experiences in text messages with others “Trump is concerned,” the person told Mediaite. He’s “concerned that there are more women, and that more affairs will come out. Right now, they are waiting to see if the news cycle will blow over, but it won’t, which has Trump reconsidering Bobby’s value.” The source said Trump’s top advisers and donors see Kennedy as a problem for the campaign, particularly given the news of his alleged infidelity comes on the heels of unfounded rumors that the former president himself was having an affair with Laura Loomer, a conspiracy theorist who traveled with his campaign for several days last month. Loomer vehemently denied any affair with Trump and mocked those who suggested it. “Affairs cannot get a security clearance at higher level government appointment jobs because they can be used as blackmail,” the operative said. Greg Rinckey, a lawyer who specializes in national security clearances and previously served as a US Army intelligence officer and JAG, confirmed in an interview with Mediaite that affairs pose a serious threat to anyone seeking to serve in a presidential administration. They open applicants for security clearances up to potential blackmail or falling for honey pot traps. What’s more, if an applicant is not forthcoming about the number of affairs they’ve been involved in, they could run into issues during the polygraph examination of the clearance process. The idea that women aggressively pursue Kennedy, rather than the other way around, seems to mirror recent coverage in the New York Post on the scandal concerning Kennedy and Nuzzi. One recent story from the tabloid, citing an anonymous source close to the Kennedy camp, said Nuzzi was “obsessed” with him and “pursued him via text to the point where he had to repeatedly block her.” One source who spoke with Mediaite, however, dismissed that reporting. “I don’t believe Nuzzi was the pursuer,” they said. “This would be completely contradictory to Bobby’s long standing pattern of serial cheating. There are a number of women in the ‘health freedom’ movement who thought of themselves as Bobby’s only one, and I’m quite sure they are angry and shocked to find out they weren’t. After talking to some of these women, I think what he does is just love bombs them. He makes them feel important, even tells them he loves them, and so they all feel special and wanted.”

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.

Please consider support of a good company Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)