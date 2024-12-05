Breaking: POTUS Donaldos Magnus Trumpos aka 47 says all military (8,000 purged by Biden) who were discharged for not taking deadly Malone Bancel et al. mRNA vaccine will be re-instated full back pay
Thats what I am talking about & Trump must stand now & all heads of the health agencies & call for the immediate stop of mRNA technology vaccines, or say 'I will stop it in hour one JAN 20th 2025'
YES!!! 10000% - that was a total travesty - the self serving idiots that genned up that evil and pernicious vax along with penalties for not ingesting poison should go to prison and pay hefty fines as well, fines that should be paid to the victims of this terrible hoax
How about the health care workers who were forced to vaxx by their hospital systems whose reason was ‘following mandates of state governor’ eg in NY?