Hunter should have faced the music and the courts yet the pardon power is used to get him out of jail…this is wrong on so many levels but all Presidents abuse the pardon power. Do they not? Recall when Clinton pardoned Marc Rich, a fugitive from justice?

If I were 47, I would have not pardoned Kusher (Jared’s dad) but it is his right (47’s) to do as he pleased with pardon power, same as Hunter should have not been pardoned but it is Biden’s right.

As such I warn Republicans, the nation is 50:50, you will not be in power forever, and so be careful you do not become the sicko democrats and abuse the levers of government, ensure it is bullet proof for when they get back to power, they will do us unimaginable things. Do not do things that could be returned on you/us. Let us follow the law and only the law. Do not set precedence for bad actions.