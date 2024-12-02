Breaking! POTUS Joe Biden just pardons Hunter Biden...well, IMO, makes sense though I am angry by this abuse of Presidential pardons but if Kushner could be pardoned, why not Hunter? see the game
played on us?..I am sure the Founding fathers did not set the pardon power to be abused this way...but what the hell, we are not Presidents, are we.
Hunter should have faced the music and the courts yet the pardon power is used to get him out of jail…this is wrong on so many levels but all Presidents abuse the pardon power. Do they not? Recall when Clinton pardoned Marc Rich, a fugitive from justice?
If I were 47, I would have not pardoned Kusher (Jared’s dad) but it is his right (47’s) to do as he pleased with pardon power, same as Hunter should have not been pardoned but it is Biden’s right.
As such I warn Republicans, the nation is 50:50, you will not be in power forever, and so be careful you do not become the sicko democrats and abuse the levers of government, ensure it is bullet proof for when they get back to power, they will do us unimaginable things. Do not do things that could be returned on you/us. Let us follow the law and only the law. Do not set precedence for bad actions.
Joe is the head of a criminal syndicate that sold out America for MONEY. Both Joe and Hunter took bribes and were NOT working for the American people. BOTH OF THEM ARE CRIMINALS AND TRAITORS.
Don't think that this will end easily for either of them, there are RICO charges coming against BOTH these assholes next year. They need to rot in a dungeon. Jill too.
Who's surprised by anything the Biden administration - who have worked quite diligently to knock the word "integrity" out of the dictionary - has done, or will do ??
Worst.
President.
Ever.
.......THIS shall be his lasting legacy. And absolutely characteristic of him. 🤮