Breaking: Russia claims Ukraine fired 6 US made long-range missiles into Russia! Is Biden determined to hit Russian soil to drive Putin to respond; Russia has lowered now nuclear launch doctrine
to launch nuclear weapons, and this is a very dangerous time for America and the world for it appears that Biden et al. & military complex are determined to hand POTUS Trump a WW III on taking office
The issue is what can happen between now and when Trump takes office? Will Putin respond with nuclear weapons? They have signaled they would. And could. And warned. Then why would Biden et al. agree to let Ukraine strike Russia with US weapons like this? Is this to hobble Trump and damage him on inauguration with a HOT war? Is this to drag US into a world war with Russia NOW and thus suspend the inauguration and transfer of power via taking war powers or war related powers and suspending all INDEFINITELY? I am no expert.
What say you?
This is ominous. As to how far Ukraine goes and what Putin does…I give Putin credit thus far with restraint. I want no US tax-payer money going to Ukraine and not one US solider shedding blood and our treasure for this pump-wearing cross-dressing faggot freak Ukraine President whose claim to fame was playing the piano with his penis.
We need Trump more urgent to put a stop to this madness as we careen towards WW III.
