Breaking: Russia warns the U.S. to brace for retaliation after Kremlin blamed Washington for missile attack that killed four in Crimea; The Kremlin has accused the U.S. of 'killing Russian children'
after a Ukrainian attack on occupied Crimea with long-range missiles supplied by Washington and said there will be 'consequences'. Moscow has summoned the U.S. ambassador to issue a formal warning...
‘The Kremlin has accused the U.S. of 'killing Russian children' after a Ukrainian attack on occupied Crimea with long-range missiles supplied by Washington and said there will be 'consequences'.
Moscow has summoned the U.S. ambassador to issue a formal warning, while Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov issued a public statement slamming the U.S. for 'barbaric' strike on Sevastopol, a strategic port city on the Black Sea.
'The involvement of the United States, the direct involvement, as a result of which Russian civilians are killed, cannot be without consequences,' said Peskov.’
'Time will tell what these will be.'
'You should ask my colleagues in Europe, and above all in Washington, the press secretaries, why their governments are killing Russian children. Just ask them this question.' the spokesman for Vladimir Putin said.
After the Sevastopol strike, Russia accused the U.S. of 'waging a hybrid war against Russia' and of becoming 'a party to the conflict.'
Russia also told U.S. Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy the attack would 'not go unpunished. Retaliatory measures will definitely follow.'
This is getting bad. The Obama-Biden administration are taking us to WW III. None of this happened under Trump, he had it contained after Obama and Clinton laid the ground work…its the neocons and neolibs of the corrupted incompetent Obama-Biden administration that have us here…war mongering freaks.
When I read yesterday about the children dying in the attack, I thought, Putin is going to have to retaliate. He can’t just let his citizens think he is OK to have the enemies of Russia kill Russian children.
Now there is a very strong chance something tragic is going to happen on US soil. But will it be Russia perpetrating the tragedy? Or perhaps our own enemies within will take the opportunity to make it look like it’s Russian retribution. Our enemies within love to instill fear in the American people. Here’s their opportunity served up on a silver platter. 😖
I suggest we find the most remote area in the globe. Send every single warmongering, diplomat, bureaucrat, and elected official from all sides along with all the weapons they want and let ‘em fight it out among themselves. These are wars of the elite. Not wars of the people.🤬
Grown men , playing with people’s lives , it’s all about them , total rubbish