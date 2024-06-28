BREAKING: SCOTUS overturns J6 prosecutions; Biden's Justice Department, Garland's PROSECUTION of 350+ AMERICANS; stunning what is wrong with Coney Barrett who sold out; Stunning that Biden Justice
Ketanji Brown Jackson joined the conservatives in overturning Garland's unlawful abuses re J6; see Julie Kelly's excellent work again X; Trump wants SCOTUS to say he has NO immunity? he can then go
after Obama and Biden…if he gets immunity then they can skate on their crimes on him…is it twisted to think this way? Biden best pray Trump gets immunity, I say he 45, is better off getting none to then go after those evil people for if he gets immunity, they will claim it…???
Julie asks about ACB (Coney): “Either a dunce or a pawn or both”…I tend to agree…maybe both…
Supreme Court Overturns DOJ's Use of Key J6 Felony Court (declassified.live)
Julie Kelly should get the Nobel prize (whatever that's worth these days🙄!) She has worked tirelessly to bring attention to the plight of these poor American citizens exercising their rights to peaceful assembly. The only reason it turned into chaos was bec our 3 letter agencies stoked the fire and riled people up. The coup de Grace would be for the said agencies to all be dismantled.
Nice, but very *slow* to uphold a bit of justice. Why only now?
The real criminals are Pelosi, the FBI, and everyone who punished Americans for protesting the obviously fraudulent "election" of 2020. When will those criminals be punished?