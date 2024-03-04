BREAKING: SCOTUS Supremes rule 9-0 that all states must allow POTUS Donaldus Magnus Trumpos onto all ballots, CANNOT be removed! BOOM BOOM! 9-0. Cannot be removed from Presidential ballot!
could not rule any other way! great day for America, more to come.
Why do we not have punishment of some type for judges who do not follow law and or for judges whose errors results in death and or injury to an innocent person or persons? Doctors are punished when their errors or misdeeds results in harm. Why are judges exempt from paying for their errors or misdeeds or their decisions to deliberately inflict harm upon others?
This will not stop the dems.
They plan on taking the house and not certifying the upcoming election.
They are commie traitors who will never stop until they are stopped.