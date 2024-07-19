Breaking: Senator Josh Hawley: SS was not guarding POTUS Trump! 'Whistleblowers tell me that MOST of Trump’s security detail working the event last Saturday were not even Secret Service. DHS assigned
unprepared and inexperienced personnel; looked like SS but we not...now this explains the clusterfuck up...oh my God! it gets worse by the hour
Many of us in America with military background picked up on that immediately and watched the SS assignment degrade in front of everyone. They deliberately with intent allowed the4 shooting to occur. I would state that in a courtroom.
frankly, the chubby woman who couldn't get her weapon in the holster didn't even look like an SS agent. i can wear sunglasses too!