Breaking: This Black Georgia woman named Michaela is taking the internet by storm for putting Kamala Harris on blast at Trump’s rally in Atlanta. "All Kamala has done is hurt black people...They
don't want to talk policy, they just want to use propaganda to steal your vote. The left is trying to tout this woman as a savior for the black community, but all she's done is hurt blacks' para
https://x.com/i/status/1819831108558864468
‘This Black Georgia woman named Michaela is taking the internet by storm for putting Kamala Harris on blast at Trump’s rally in Atlanta.
“They don't want to talk policy, they just want to use propaganda to steal your vote. The left is trying to tout this woman as a savior for the black community, but all she's done is hurt the black community since she came into the game. See, the first step in destroying the black community is to dismantle the black family. So aside from her record as a prosecutor, why don't we ask Mrs. Willie Brown if Kamala Harris cares about Black families.”’
https://x.com/i/status/1819831108558864468
Alexander MAGA Trump news; fake PCR created non-pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
https://x.com/i/status/1819849645184475560
https://x.com/i/status/1819821354209702322
Alexander MAGA Trump news; fake PCR created non-pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.