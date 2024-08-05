‘This Black Georgia woman named Michaela is taking the internet by storm for putting Kamala Harris on blast at Trump’s rally in Atlanta.

“They don't want to talk policy, they just want to use propaganda to steal your vote. The left is trying to tout this woman as a savior for the black community, but all she's done is hurt the black community since she came into the game. See, the first step in destroying the black community is to dismantle the black family. So aside from her record as a prosecutor, why don't we ask Mrs. Willie Brown if Kamala Harris cares about Black families.”’