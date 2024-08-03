3)he wants it same rules as first debate with Biden…I agree and he must stipulate that if Harris is disrespectful of him, he will return it, warn the viewers up front…look, I do not care who grabs their pearls now and gets the vapors but this lady is going to debate him not with any facts, but only to get a rise out of him and make it personal attacks…he must come loaded for bear…if she goes to your personal sex life, go to hers etc…Willie Brown, Montel Williams, all her men…if she brings your convictions, bring all her garbage to the floor…make it balls to the wall…treat her as she treats you…if she goes to the mud, take her to the mud…do it for all the raped and murdered young American girls…due to Harris’s border policies, do it for the 13 dead American soldiers due to Biden and Harris Afghanistan withdrawal disaster…do it for the police who lives are in danger due to her black lives matter bullshit and defund the police madness. do it for all the innocent men she imprisoned for prosecutorial brownie points and for all those harmed due to the killers she released…

unfolding, as I learn more will share.

MAGA!