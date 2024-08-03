Breaking: Trump agrees to DEBATE Kamala Harris in Pennsylvania September, I think on the 4th & 3 key aspects & my take 1)to be held on FOX not on ABC/CBS etc as prior agreed to; my issue is how could
Trump world agree to debate on CNN then on ABC...are you people stupid idiots? So now I agree with Trump, good move 2)he must demand 2 debates, not 1 so that if 1st is 50:50, will have a 2nd to redo &
3)he wants it same rules as first debate with Biden…I agree and he must stipulate that if Harris is disrespectful of him, he will return it, warn the viewers up front…look, I do not care who grabs their pearls now and gets the vapors but this lady is going to debate him not with any facts, but only to get a rise out of him and make it personal attacks…he must come loaded for bear…if she goes to your personal sex life, go to hers etc…Willie Brown, Montel Williams, all her men…if she brings your convictions, bring all her garbage to the floor…make it balls to the wall…treat her as she treats you…if she goes to the mud, take her to the mud…do it for all the raped and murdered young American girls…due to Harris’s border policies, do it for the 13 dead American soldiers due to Biden and Harris Afghanistan withdrawal disaster…do it for the police who lives are in danger due to her black lives matter bullshit and defund the police madness. do it for all the innocent men she imprisoned for prosecutorial brownie points and for all those harmed due to the killers she released…
unfolding, as I learn more will share.
MAGA!
It was entirely correct for Trump to wait until the Dem party "officialliy" made Harris their nominee before agreeing to debate her.
Not that their delegates were given an alternative - or any other Democrat politician had the courage to challenge her on the basis of her glaring inellectual incompetence to hold the nation's highest office.
Trump will do well in the debate and not a stupid idiot will say the same thing over and over not regarding the question at hand. Let there be 3 debates since demented doesn't count no more.