Stunning, angering situation unfolding at Chapel Hill University yet brave American students protect the flag, to prevent it touching the floor and being shredded! These fuckers do not even know what they are protesting and many of them are paid Obama brown shirts, he and Biden set that up, yes, the antifa BLM brownshirts to terrorize America…Trump MUST deal with it once and for all, outlaw, declare them terrorist groups…

‘but it upset me that my country's flag was disrespected in order to advocate for another.



Shortly after, Chancellor Roberts came with police officers to hang the flag once again. They were met with profanity, middle fingers, thrown bottles, rocks, and water.

When the flag was raised once again, the greek community began singing the National anthem. As the Chancellor left, the quad erupted into chaos as protestors began removing the flag once again, preparing to destroy it.’

My fraternity brother and others ran over to hold it up, in order for it not to touch the ground. People began throwing water bottles at us, rocks, sticks, calling us profane names. We stood for an hour defending the flag so many fight to protect.

My parents started a new life in the United States, a country that has helped them flourish and raise two kids. I grew up in a Military community and saw first hand the sacrifices they make. I will not stand for the disrespect these "protestors"

cause for the sake of another country.



My LDOC will be memorable in knowing that my fraternity brothers and others fought to keep the flag up. But it was also be memorable in knowing that so many yearn to disrespect it.’