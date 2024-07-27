1) Spike detoxification dissolving formula link

Well into several years working with McCullough Protocol Base Spike Detoxification, we have noted slow improvement in long-COVID and post-vaccine injury syndromes attributed to the Spike protein. However, there are underlying concerns among COVID-19 vaccine recipients that they could be at risk for cancer, either de novo or recurrence of an existing malignancy in remission.

Pezzani et al, from the University of Padova, Italy, published a review summarizing the many putative anticancer properties of Bromelain, a family of enzymes derived from the stems of pineapples.

Bromelain is used as an FDA approved topical agent in deep tissue wounds for its proteolytic and anti-infective properties. Additionally, it has been used extensively in McCullough Protocol Base Spike Detoxification.

Most of the cancer types tested either in vitro or clinically with Bromelain were adenocarcinoma and other forms of solid tumors. Note up to 7800 mg orally per day was tested against breast cancer without significant toxicity cited. In the McCullough Protocol, the starting dose is 500 mg a day, suggesting dose levels well below those of clinical toxicity and plenty of room for up titration.

In summary this paper is good news and further supports Bromelain in McCullough Protocol Base Spike Protein Detoxification for its Spike degrading, antithrombotic, anti-infective, and now anticancer properties. Large clinical trials are needed in the following applications: 1) post-acute sequelae after SARS-CoV-2 infection and COVID-19 vaccination, 2) treatment of thrombosis with anticoagulants, 3) adjuvant to cancer therapy.’

