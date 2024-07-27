Bromelain: Anticancer Properties; Multiple Mechanisms Hold Promise for Agent Used in Spike Detoxification (TWC's triple combo detoxification of spike protein from virus or Malone Bourla mRNA vaccine)
Updated stack from McCullough on recent research on Bromelain (Pezzani et al.); underlying concerns among COVID mRNA vaccine recipients that they could be at risk for cancer
1)Spike detoxification dissolving formula link
2)Base Spike Detox Trio– The Wellness Company (twc.health)
Stack by ‘By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Alexander MAGA Clusterfuck news; a fake PCR created COVID is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Well into several years working with McCullough Protocol Base Spike Detoxification, we have noted slow improvement in long-COVID and post-vaccine injury syndromes attributed to the Spike protein. However, there are underlying concerns among COVID-19 vaccine recipients that they could be at risk for cancer, either de novo or recurrence of an existing malignancy in remission.
Pezzani et al, from the University of Padova, Italy, published a review summarizing the many putative anticancer properties of Bromelain, a family of enzymes derived from the stems of pineapples.
Bromelain is used as an FDA approved topical agent in deep tissue wounds for its proteolytic and anti-infective properties. Additionally, it has been used extensively in McCullough Protocol Base Spike Detoxification.
Most of the cancer types tested either in vitro or clinically with Bromelain were adenocarcinoma and other forms of solid tumors. Note up to 7800 mg orally per day was tested against breast cancer without significant toxicity cited. In the McCullough Protocol, the starting dose is 500 mg a day, suggesting dose levels well below those of clinical toxicity and plenty of room for up titration.
In summary this paper is good news and further supports Bromelain in McCullough Protocol Base Spike Protein Detoxification for its Spike degrading, antithrombotic, anti-infective, and now anticancer properties. Large clinical trials are needed in the following applications: 1) post-acute sequelae after SARS-CoV-2 infection and COVID-19 vaccination, 2) treatment of thrombosis with anticoagulants, 3) adjuvant to cancer therapy.’
Pezzani R, Jiménez-Garcia M, Capó X, Sönmez Gürer E, Sharopov F, Rachel TYL, Ntieche Woutouoba D, Rescigno A, Peddio S, Zucca P, Tsouh Fokou PV, Martorell M, Gulsunoglu-Konuskan Z, Ydyrys A, Bekzat T, Gulmira T, Hano C, Sharifi-Rad J, Calina D. Anticancer properties of bromelain: State-of-the-art and recent trends. Front Oncol. 2023 Jan 9;12:1068778. doi: 10.3389/fonc.2022.1068778. PMID: 36698404; PMCID: PMC9869248.
Anticancer Properties of Bromelain (substack.com)
If you wish to give a donation to help, you can at:
Zelle:
sr7283@gmail.com
Or Ko-Fi
Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander
Or to my address at:
150 South 8th Street
Unit 170
Lewiston, New York
14092
Please consider support of a good company Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (with antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)
Alexander MAGA Clusterfuck news; a fake PCR created COVID is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Thank you