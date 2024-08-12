Sometimes we need punishers…to take out the trash, we need Dexters….I like this scene…hopefully we are not, never placed in those circumstances when your child, girls get raped and murdered by the evil filth barbarians…I can only be silent as one thinks about how a parent may feel…how the child felt begging for life…

‘Smokey Mcb

· 7h

Remember the words of The Punisher who once said:

"In certain extreme situations, the law is inadequate. In order to shame its inadequacy, it is necessary to act outside the law. To pursue... natural justice. This is not vengeance. Revenge is not a valid motive, it's an emotional response. No, not vengeance. Punishment."'

These illegal South American types brought in by Harris, this beast below raped 13 year old girl….brutalized her, I cannot write more here…

‘A mother was overcome with devastation as she received a jail term for setting her daughter's rapist on fire and burning him to death after his release from prison.

Maria del Carmen Garcia couldn't bear the sight of her daughter Veronica's attacker, Antonio Cosme, after he was freed. At the tender age of 13 in 1998, Veronica suffered a brutal rape at knifepoint by Cosme, their neighbour, who was originally given a nine-year sentence.’