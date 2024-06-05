‘Democratic ex-New York Gov. David Paterson says he would have wanted President Biden to consider pardoning Donald Trump in his hush-money conviction if the prez had the power.

Paterson, speaking Sunday on 77 WABC radio’s “The Cats Roundtable,” agreed with Trump’s gripes that the case was “rigged.

“There are a lot … of erroneous qualities to that trial,” Paterson said. “Some of the people who are involved: A person who worked at the White House somehow wound up in the Manhattan DA’s Office.

“All of it, when it adds up, really looks very much like what the former president describes it as,” the top Dem told host John Catsimatidis.

Paterson said Biden should be "real careful" about gloating, especially with the president's son, Hunter Biden, now on trial.

“There was a press release [after former President Trump’s conviction] from the White House: ‘No one is above the law.’ I think President Biden should be real careful. There are investigations on him and his son right now. That dog could come back to bite him,” Paterson said.

Former New York Republican Gov. George Pataki joined Paterson in blasting the prosecution of Trump — and both governors warned it could boomerang on Biden and other Democrats.