A hat-tip is in order to all of you soldiers who stuck around this last year and continued sharing and informing and waging the battle…thank you for your critical thinking and civility…its difficult when our opinions may differ, but we must continue the discourse, even difficult discissions yet in a peaceful civil manner. Remember, our children are looking on.

I have a major announcement soon on an initiative I may be leading with some other scientists, doctors to help ensure that we never ever face this lockdown lunacy again and we take all the steps to stop the mRNA fraud transfection injection money project. Stand by.