Can you consider becoming a PAID subscriber ($2.50 per month or 8 cents per day) of my stack, it helps me YET if you are UNABLE to, please remain a FREE subscriber; no difference with PAID, no rest-
-rictions; thank you for being here across the last year & being a voice of reason in our deranged world; the election is over FOR NOW, so let us rally together both sides to fix USA, help, stand up!
A hat-tip is in order to all of you soldiers who stuck around this last year and continued sharing and informing and waging the battle…thank you for your critical thinking and civility…its difficult when our opinions may differ, but we must continue the discourse, even difficult discissions yet in a peaceful civil manner. Remember, our children are looking on.
I have a major announcement soon on an initiative I may be leading with some other scientists, doctors to help ensure that we never ever face this lockdown lunacy again and we take all the steps to stop the mRNA fraud transfection injection money project. Stand by.
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.