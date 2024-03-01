Sources here:

“Breaking: MHRA Chief Exec Jumps Ship After MPs Call For Investigation Into Failure to Flag Covid Jab Side Effects. – The Expose (expose-news.com)

“An all-party group believe Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) were aware of heart and clotting issues in February 2021 but did not highlight the problems for several months.

The Telegraph reported today that MPs have said that the medical regulator failed to sound the alarm over Covid vaccine side effects and should be investigated.

The group warned that the MHRA Yellow Card reporting system – which encourages patients and doctors to flag-up medicine side effects – “grossly” underestimates complexities, and in some instances picks up just one in 180 cases of harm.

Also today, June Raine, Chief Executive of the agency has announced that she will be standing down after spending 5 years in the position.”

June Raine was made a Dame of the British Empire

Dame June Raine DBE - GOV.UK (www.gov.uk)

“She was elected in 2012 as the first chair of the European Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee and is also co-Chair of the WHO Advisory Committee on Safety of Medicinal Products. “

She was “Director of Vigilance and Risk Management of Medicines 1999 to 2019”.

Which makes you wonder whether the same problems of approvals of unsafe vaccines in the UK exists, as in the US.

From Wikipedia:

“She was appointed Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) in the 2009 Birthday Honours and Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire (DBE) in the 2022 New Year Honours for services to healthcare and the COVID-19 response.”

Rewarded for killing and wounding people by ignoring clinical trials/studies, failing to take action on post-marketing authorization reports, failing to notice the significance of a different process used that had no clinical trials. Approving a mRNA platform that used a technology that had failed for decades and failing to develop and oversee quality control of doses manufactured by different suppliers.

It seems to me that she bears responsibility for suppressing reports to the Yellow Card system also. A regulator should have been having open dialogue with medics AND patients – personally – to monitor the effects of the experimental injections, rather than encouraging medics to treat victims as mentally challenged.

Note the clam that just one in 180 adverse events were reported on the Yellow Card system.

For the sake of everyone, let’s hope this sets a precedent amongst regulators world-wide.

Will she be prosected for negligent homicide, condoning battery assault or just negligence and incompetence? She, at the least, needs to be stripped of her “honours” AND the hiring process that led to this disaster looked at carefully.

Onwards!”