But now it’s done! In lay man terms, courts would usually make decisions based on the interpretations and feedback and guidance of USA government agencies.

As seen above, Chief Justice John Roberts appeared to have found at least one of his missing testicles.

So, the administrative state has been dealt a death blow, it has in this one ruling lost most of its illicit teeth. So, in a nutshell, courts cannot anymore turn to some corrupt federal agency with their own rules and laws or guidance and needs and interests…no more deference.

Now no more, the alphabets have no power to do their dirty work anymore, to affect serious far reaching national court rulings, it’s gone, the power to do this anymore, to make unaccountable unelected guidance to courts (back to congress and courts) and you may not have focused on this, but this Chevron (came about in 1984 due to a SCOTUS Supreme Court case and decision Chevron U.S.A. versus Natural Resources Defense Council para) is a very major cataclysmic ruling (Chief Justice Roberts penned to ruling). This one SCOTUS ruling will affect how USA runs and your/our lives bigtime for decades to come…

before, it was the crooked arbitrary corrupted and malevolent biased alphabets e.g. CDC, HHS, EPA etc. etc. (I named just a few corrupt agencies as their actions harmed us in COVID and empowered the often, devastating court rulings), these nefarious agencies and its corrupted thieving officials, who largely helped determine court rulings. People not elected…just overpaid crooked people…who ‘coffee-ed, screwed, gave illicit kickbacks & bogus contracts their WAYS’ to their positions in government…that was their claim to fame, still is…go ask Willie Brown…how he did it, who he advanced that way…ask him…you might giggle and cackle when you understand.

