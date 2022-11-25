CHINA & it's insane illogical & unscientific ZER-COVID, read my prior sub-stack on what China MUST do to get out of this: "China’s Covid cases hit record as dissent grows over tough restrictions"
CNN's Beijing Bureau and Kathleen Magramo; CHINA RECORD COVID, LOCKDOWNS SPREAD, DISSENT GROWS, XI UNDER PRESSURE
https://www.cnn.com/2022/11/24/asia/china-covid-highest-daily-case-number-intl-hnk/index.html
What’s going on in China has nothing to do with Covid. They are locking down cities to cover up terrible economic conditions. Their real estate sector has collapsed. They have an untold number of unemployed people. They don’t have the money to pay for them. They don’t care how many people die from starvation or suicide because they have no safety nets for them. They are also starting to see the beginning of a population collapse. They don’t want the world to know what is happening. So they are locking everything down and shutting people up.
It's not about a bug, never has been.
The CCP is clinging on by its fingernails, lest the CCP loses the "Mandate from Heaven", at which point it is the divine duty of all Chinese people to overthrow them. Two hundred thousand strong riot at the Foxxconn plant where those silly expensive telephones are put together by underpaid fingers. So much for Ai and automation, right?
All their "Digital ID apps" turned red, locking them out of the economy. But they don't care at this point. They know what time it is and they know life won't be worth living, barely was anyway, if resistance isn't forthcoming right now. It really is 11th hour stuff.
Notice the CEO of one of China's biggest banks commited suicide yesterday, hanged himself off the front of the banks head office. I don't need to spell out what this indicates and I reckon it's imminent, hence why Ardern is now pushing Gates to go full steam ahead with CBDC and the rest of the nonsense.
I also notice Schwab lauding the "Chinese model" as the future, whilst Macron is flailing about openly calling for a unipolar World order, as the sun sets on Western hegemonic power. Desperate scenes.
Said Zuby in 2021, "Only the US Second Amendment stands between the World and tyranny."