'Classified docs from State Dept. give more credence to Covid-19 Chinese lab leak' (Sharyl Attkisson); excellent reporting by Attkisson as usual but the lab leak IMO is bullshit, MISDIRECTION, a CON
I think lab leak theory alike the 'natural spillover' wet market origin alike Gain-of-Function are all bullshit; all frauds & you need grasp OPERATION NORTHWOODS & even 911 to realize its LIKELY so
‘The House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic recently reviewed classified State Department documents that credibly suggest Covid-19 originated from a lab related accident in Wuhan, China.
Many experts said this was the case from the start of the pandemic but were censored by the US government, media, and social media.
The lab and research at issue, controversial “gain of function” studies to develop new vaccines, were funded with US taxpayer money via Dr. Anthony Fauci’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.’
There is something else, and we are not to look there…
