‘The House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic recently reviewed classified State Department documents that credibly suggest Covid-19 originated from a lab related accident in Wuhan, China.

Many experts said this was the case from the start of the pandemic but were censored by the US government, media, and social media.

The lab and research at issue, controversial “gain of function” studies to develop new vaccines, were funded with US taxpayer money via Dr. Anthony Fauci’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.’

