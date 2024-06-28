CNN going for their MOAB on Trump scaring people (see my substack below earlier today on what 45 MUST do tonight on stage) saying Trump will 1)MASS deport & set up detention camps for illegals 2)re-
instate travel bans for terror islamic nations (they happen to all be islamic) 3)deploy federal troops to all democrat cities (I say to all American cities) 4)get DOJ to prosecute political opponents
(DOJ does that already for Biden Inc. on Trump as we see 5) replace career civil servants with hard-line loyalists…that is what Obama and Biden did and now its Trump’s turn…so what?
Well folks, I do not know about you but I LOVE IT!!!!!!!!!!!!!! CNN is in melt down mode and I love this list…we want it all! But if we get one, just one of these and my list below from Trump, America will be on a path to being saved!
That's all they have - fear. They will attempt to paint Trump as a "threat to Democracy", as a totalitarian, as someone bent on revenge.
Well, it's the Obiden regime that is clearly totalitarian, and is using malicious lawfare against their innocent political rival.
And yes, Trump Is a threat to THEIR democracy, because he will restore justice to the DOJ, and return America to the Republic we are.
Biden -the walk-in’ zombiii