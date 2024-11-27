Who did this? Who is to blame? We could pretend away and avert our gaze away from the actual players? The real WRONG DOERS? Are we going to be destroyed by AI and mRNA technology as we embrace and accept it? Are we being distracted and misdirected away from where you should be looking e.g. AI (AGI) and the catastrophe this would cause? Misdirected away from mRNA technology and vaccine that is planned to take over your life? By bringing and playing up ‘sexy’ and ‘hot button’ typically unimportant issues that misdirect you so that you cannot focus ‘where you should’…where the real dark malfeasant agenda resides! So, we will be inundated with breached border issues, transgender et al. and all these things so that you do not think about OWS and the deadly mRNA vaccines…is this the scheme? Who is doing this? Deciding this? It cannot be Trump or RFK Jr. Who then?