muslim…any good human being deserves mercy and embrace and when taken too soon and for malice and nefarious works, we need the Lord to smile on them…imagine, a man killed today because he wanted to attend a Trump rally and show his support…this is where we have come to, with a sitting POTUS who deliberately said that it is time para to place Trump into the bulls-eye, the cross-hairs…I sincerely hope democrats and the left can understand how they have created this monster and take steps to mitigate and fix it! People are angry now and it is up to them…it is heated but the left are in a class by themselves with the relentless 24/7 invective media attacks on Trump and his supporters.

‘Man Killed at Trump Rally Shielded His Family From Shots’

Relatives and friends described Corey Comperatore, 50, as a devoted father who served as a volunteer firefighter and loved to fish.

Corey Comperatore, 50, was at the Trump rally on Saturday with his family, according to a longtime friend. When shots rang out, he threw himself over his family members — and was fatally shot. Mr. Comperatore’s sister, Dawn Comperatore Schafer, confirmed his identity in a phone interview on Sunday. “We watched him die on the news,” she said, through tears. “That’s how we found out.” Mr. Comperatore, of Sarver, Pa., had two daughters — Allyson, 27, and Kaylee, 24 — and was “definitely a family man,” according to a longtime friend, Jeff Lowers, 63. He and Mr. Lowers were volunteer firefighters, and Mr. Lowers said that Mr. Comperatore’s quick instincts appeared to come into play during the shooting. Mr. Lowers said he learned about that account from Mr. Comperatore’s wife, Helen. “Being a volunteer fireman, no matter what you’re doing, when the whistle goes off and the monitor goes off, you go and do what you need to do,” Mr. Lowers said. “We never considered ourselves a hero. But yesterday, he definitely was.” At the rally, Dr. James Sweetland, an emergency room physician who was at the event, rushed to help Mr. Comperatore after he was shot. He said that Mr. Comperatore was lying in a pool of blood, and two people helped lift him onto a bench so he could give CPR. Someone else put pressure on Mr. Comperatore’s wound above his ear. But Dr. Sweetland said there was no pulse. Two Pennsylvania State troopers helped lift Mr. Comperatore onto a stretcher. Two other adult men were wounded at the rally and were being treated Sunday at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh. The Pennsylvania State Police identified the wounded men as David Dutch, 57, of New Kensington, Pa., and James Copenhaver, 74, of Moon Township, Pa. After being admitted in critical condition, both were stable on Sunday, the police said in a statement. They were in critical condition, according to Bill Toland, the hospital’s spokesman. Gov. Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania, a Democrat, said on Sunday that Mr. Comperatore had “died a hero.”

God bless his soul!

Corey Comperatore, victim of the fatal shooting at the Trump rally in Pennsylvania July 13 2024. Corey is pictured with one of his daughters in this Facebook photo.

‘Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, said in a press conference Sunday that the father of two "died a hero" after diving on top of his family. "He dove protecting his family. Took a bullet for them," Shapiro said.

"We lost a fellow Pennsylvanian last night ... I just spoke to Corey's wife and his two daughters. Corey was a girl-dad. Corey was a firefighter. Corey went to church every Sunday. Corey loved his community. Corey loved his family. He was an avid supporter of the former president and so excited to be there last night with him in the community," Shapiro told the outlet.’

