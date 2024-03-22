Again, what did Malone know and when did he know it and why did he not warn people about persistence so that they may not have taken the shot and died? This was his ‘baby’ as he said…he ‘invented’ it he said…his mRNA technology he said Kariko et al. basically stole his glory…he intimated…why did he not tell the world that the proper long-term safety tests were never done…on his mRNA technology or vaccine…I am not talking about what he is doing now running to the hills and hiding in the Freedom Movement, publishing every Tom Dick and Harry work as if his own on everything to do with harms…what did Türeci know and when? what did Bourla know and when did he know it? What did Sahin and Bancel and Weissman (also inventor) know and when did these people know it? They failed to warn the public…people died! Should they not face proper legal inquiry? Why have these people, all linked to the mRNA technology remained silent and played games? So, we can get some answers to pressing questions? All we seek are answers. We praise and celebrate these people if shown to be above board and punish them if courts and judges pronounce, that they killed people. We cannot depend on EPOCH or DEL or CHD or any of these outfits…nothing different than legacy media…same horse, just different saddle in my culture. I am waiting for Jan Jekielek to sit Malone or Bourla or Bancel or Weissman or any of these people, to sit them down for a ‘real’ interview with proper questions on their mRNA technology and the harms and deaths caused. Ok Jan, just ask us, we will give you the questions. Remember I interviewed with you, I know the set up, we wish a real interview with these people. We do not wish them talking about other people’s work. No. No more misdirection and games. It is time you return to the media expert you are and do the public some justice. I turn to you for leadership in this failure.

Start here as researchers found that:

‘The COVID-19 virus can persist in the blood and tissue of patients for more than a year after the acute phase of the illness has ended, according to new research from UC San Francisco that offers potential clues to why some people develop long COVID.

The scientists found pieces of SARS-CoV-2, referred to as COVID antigens, lingering in the blood up to 14 months after infection and for more than two years in tissue samples from people who had COVID.

“These two studies provide some of the strongest evidence so far that COVID antigens can persist in some people, even though we think they have normal immune responses,” said Michael Peluso, MD, an infectious disease researcher in the UCSF School of Medicine, who led both studies.

The findings were presented at the Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections (CROI), which was held March 3 to 6, 2024, in Denver.’

‘The researchers looked at blood samples from 171 people who had been infected with COVID. Using an ultra-sensitive test for the COVID “spike” protein, which helps the virus break into human cells, the scientists found the virus was still present up to 14 months later in some people.’

‘Viral variant infection elicits variant-specific antibodies, but prior mRNA vaccination imprints serological responses toward Wuhan-Hu-1 rather than variant antigens. In contrast to disrupted germinal centers (GCs) in lymph nodes during infection, mRNA vaccination stimulates robust GCs containing vaccine mRNA and spike antigen up to 8 weeks postvaccination in some cases.’

