Crystal Mangum who says now she lied (we knew this) & people like Sharpton & feminists destroyed the lives of these 3 males at Duke (lacrosse); destroyed lots & what was staggering is when cornered in
2006, the feminists & male haters & psychotic deranged behavior then said para 'ok, we know it did not happen, it is not true but HAD it happened, it would have been painful to the lady'; imagine that
This is like Sharpton and Tawana Vicenia Brawley who is an African American woman from New York who gained notoriety in November 1987 at age 15 when she falsely accused four white men of kidnapping and raping her over a four-day period. The bitches knew Brawley was lying and she had Sharpton all over the media and destroyed the lives of the 4 males. Similar to Duke. And it never happened.
HAD it happened, then it would have been wrong…that is and was their argument, ‘had it happened’…forget that it DID NOT happen…these beasts destroyed lives of these men and others back then, and still do, knowing they are and were lying, and selling you…'had it happened this is what it would have looked like, painful and we know it did not happen but had it happened’…
CNN —
Crystal Mangum, the former exotic dancer who accused three Duke men’s lacrosse players of rape in 2006, igniting a national firestorm, now says she lied about the encounter.
“I testified falsely against them by saying that they raped me when they didn’t, and that was wrong. And I betrayed the trust of a lot of other people who believed in me,” Mangum said on the web show “Let’s Talk with Kat,” hosted by Katerena DePasquale.
The interview took place at the North Carolina Correctional Institution for Women, where Mangum is serving time for a 2013 second-degree murder conviction for stabbing her boyfriend.
“I made up a story that wasn’t true because I wanted validation from people and not from God,” Mangum said.
"Exotic dancer"
(In this instance, prostitute.)