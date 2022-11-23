Organized by a group called “Where’s my cycle,” the rally focused on intimate revelations: heavy bleeding, unprecedented pain, humiliation, and elemental physical changes. These symptoms began, not coincidentally, at the start of 2021, when women put out their arms and took, or were coerced by employers to take, covid-19 vaccinations.’

This is a piece that I decided to share for I think women all over the globe who took the COVID injection, especially the mRNA, have incurred devastating consequences. It is trickling out and people are getting brave. Please share this piece.