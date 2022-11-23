Deep In The Wombs of Women: The Hidden Harm of Covid Vaccines; Mélodie Feron, organizer of “Where’s my cycle," representing 10,000 women; Dr. Laurence Kayser, a Belgian gynecologist, who faces
professional charges for speaking out against covid policies; & Dr. Alexandra Henrion-Caude, geneticist who believes vaccines were not tested before being given to women; heavy bleeding, pain
Organized by a group called “Where’s my cycle,” the rally focused on intimate revelations: heavy bleeding, unprecedented pain, humiliation, and elemental physical changes. These symptoms began, not coincidentally, at the start of 2021, when women put out their arms and took, or were coerced by employers to take, covid-19 vaccinations.’
This is a piece that I decided to share for I think women all over the globe who took the COVID injection, especially the mRNA, have incurred devastating consequences. It is trickling out and people are getting brave. Please share this piece.
Women in general lost their ability to discern & process - fear will do one of two things - to help you be brave or to make you a coward. Cowardice is a terrible taskmaster...it kills. Bravery is living life large.
Thankful for all the brave women who stood against the onslaught of the evildoers. Sincere prayers & tears for the others. They might not have a second chance to stand.
