Democrats, leftists, the Obama Biden Justice department & leftist lawyers & judges show they want Trump DEAD, literally killed & will imprison him! Taking Secret Service! SCOTUS must stop this NOW!
These people are pushing the American people too far, they the left are the most corrupt people and they took best shot so now SCOTUS must step in, & 45 must return to WH to punish these people
We at all times must be civil, non-violent, non-left, we must be peace loving always and use the system too, the courts, the ballot box and we WILL win…but we need SCOTUS to do its job and forget congress, Speaker Mike Johnson is too busy cupping John Boehner’s nuts and Paul Ryan’s nuts as he searches for his own stones.
SCOTUS! Congress could act but too busy spooning with the democrats to see how to destroy USA…the Republican party is no different than ‘America hating’ democrat party and the SQUAD.
Alexander COVID News_a PCR manufactured fake COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
There is no way Trump will get this overturned before July 11th, I think they're going to either jail him or put him on house arrest so he can't campaign or run. Why can't his team have the convention on July 4th before his sentencing so he will already be eligible to be elected. He has to get his AG and others put in place now so they can carry on his work. Trump is screwed if he doesn't get and publicly name his top people right now.
"Speaker Mike Johnson is too busy cupping John Boehner’s nuts and Paul Ryan’s nuts as he searches for his own stones."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Come now Dr. P. Good news comes out of bad. Mikey boy could put a few dozen scrotums in one hand of similar sub humans. The stones are as big as peas. Then he would have the option of being able to lick/kiss the scrotums of a dozen RINOs. All is not lost.