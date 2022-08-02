SOURCE:

Was this really a EUGENICS program on the US population? Was this a deliberate kill off?

Can you think of something, some intervention or activity across the population that coincides with the spikes in deaths shown in the graph towards the right side of the plot? Tell me if you need a hint.

Point is that the devastating treatment of our vulnerable people by the health care system and government policies and the mass vaccination campaign was not justified in terms of reducing or mitigating excess all-cause mortality.

Also, we argue and I am in agreement with Rancourt, that it was not the pandemic, not the virus, but the actions by the government that killed people, especially our elderly. For example, we took vulnerable people out of hospitals (ICUs etc.) and placed them in nursing homes, assisted living and this killed many. The isolation and misery killed many. We said we wanted to open spaces in hospitals yet we ended up killing our vulnerable people by moving them. They also took infection with them to the nursing homes. And our vulnerable were not afforded early treatment with devastatingly disruptive care where they were sent, with lives completely ransacked. When within the medical system in hospitals, we sedated our vulnerable parents and grand parents with diamorphine and midazolam, and pumped them with deadly Remdesivir (kidney and liver toxic), and intubated and ventilated them that ended up killing them.

In this in-depth interview Rancourt shows the proof that “if governments around the world had not announced a ‘pandemic’ and then taken disastrous actions, no extra people would have died.”

See all-cause mortality in selected nations I plotted, consistently and generally above 15%. Moreover, these nations are the among the highest vaccinated nations globally:

You do not need to believe everything that you read but it can guide you with some level of certainty. I ask you always to have an open mind.

