El Salvadoran Jose Aguilar-Martinez

Melody Waldecker, 54, died Sunday when she was struck by her own vehicle during the fatal carjacking, authorities said

Illegal immigrant accused of running over grandmother in fatal Virginia carjacking | Fox News

‘Jose Aguilar-Martinez, 21, is charged in the fatal Sunday encounter that resulted in the death of 54-year-old Melody Waldecker, a grandmother, FOX 5 DC reported.’

‘Responding deputies with the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office were called around 11:30 a.m. and found Waldecker dead at the scene. Investigators determined she was struck by her own vehicle as the suspected carjacker fled the scene.’

‘Aguilar-Martinez was found and arrested about 45 minutes later. He was taken to a local hospital after appearing to have an unrelated medical condition, the news outlet reported.’

‘One of several illegal immigrants accused of participating in the vicious assault of two New York City police officers in Times Square earlier this year accepted a plea deal in court Monday. '

IMO, you are illegal and you physically attack the police to harm, kill them? IMO you must be taken down, put down, no jail…period! If it is 100% definitive.

