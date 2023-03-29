Devastating report: ZEROHEDGE-Vax Analysis Finds $147 Billion In Economic Damage, Tens Of Millions Injured Or Disabled, estimates that 26.6 million people were injured, 1.36 million
disabled, and 300,000 excess deaths can be attributed to COVID-19 vaccine damages in 2022 alone (mRNA technology), which cost the economy nearly $150 billion; Edward Dowd delivers the goods
‘In analyzing each of the above categories, Phinance used absolute excess lost worktime (see previous report) to determine that the direct economic cost of vaccine injuries was $79.5 billion in 2022, and $52.2 billion for those with severe disabilities.
For deaths, Phinace used the average yearly absolute rise in excess deaths since 2021, which was 0.05% for the 25-64 year-old demographic, which amounted to $5.6 billion in lost productivity.’
SOURCE:
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/bombshell-vax-analysis-finds-147-billion-economic-damage-tens-millions-injured-or-disabled
Alexander COVID News-Dr. Paul Elias Alexander's Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
And my dad is one of them. Immediately after the Pfizer second dose he went from using a cane to using a Walker and a week ago, a year after taking the shot, he became totally disabled as his legs just wouldn’t work at all and now hospitalized. It killed my mom as she died suddenly a month ago and my brother died within the year of taking it as he developed a turbo cancer out of no where!
The death rate is 20 times what VAERS reported! At least!