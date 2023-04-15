Dr. Makis shares this troubling case (see substack):

Alrence Qunitana was a healthy boy living in Bohol, Philippines, who celebrated his 12th birthday on Feb.9, 2022. A few weeks later, on Feb.21, 2022, he was taken to get the Moderna COVID-19 mRNA vaccine.

By January 29, 2023, less than a year after his Moderna mRNA jab, he was dead.

What happened?

In early June 2022, Alrence fell ill. According to his mom, who worked in Manila and was visiting home, he was sick and “always sleeping”.

In late June 2022, he was briefly hospitalized and diagnosed with a brain tumor.

The brain tumor affected his vision and his left eye. But he was active throughout the summer of 2022, as he regained his energy.

October 2022 - according to his mother, they did not have money for surgery and he was taking medication to reduce the brain swelling.

His health condition continued to rapidly deteriorate from October 2022 onwards.

By January 2023, he was in a wheelchair, that had been donated by a good samaritan, and had difficulty eating.

Alrence was hospitalized on Jan.27, 2023 and died on Jan.29, 2023.