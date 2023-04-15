Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Tere
Apr 15, 2023

My daughter in law’s cousin died in 9 months after taking the C19 injection. She was living in the Philippines too. After the shot she had a constant fever and slept a lot. 3 months later was diagnosed with MS and deteriorated quickly from there. She lost so much weight that she looked skeletal and was wheelchair bound the became bed bound and died. All within 6months after diagnosis. She was only 18 years old. Poor girl didn’t have a chance at life.

LK
Apr 15, 2023

💯% the bio weapon is responsible😭

