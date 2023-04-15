Did 12-year old Alrence Qunitana die from the COVID mRNA gene injection shot (Moderna or Pfizer)? Makis raises an important question, is this a very aggressive brain tumor (turbo cancer)? I agree
This is a tragic horror story from the Philippines; Alrence Qunitana was a healthy boy living in Bohol, Philippines; he died after the COVID shot! did the COVID mRNA shot kill him? I say YES!
Dr. Makis shares this troubling case (see substack):
Alrence Qunitana was a healthy boy living in Bohol, Philippines, who celebrated his 12th birthday on Feb.9, 2022. A few weeks later, on Feb.21, 2022, he was taken to get the Moderna COVID-19 mRNA vaccine.
Alexander COVID News-Dr. Paul Elias Alexander's Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
By January 29, 2023, less than a year after his Moderna mRNA jab, he was dead.
What happened?
In early June 2022, Alrence fell ill. According to his mom, who worked in Manila and was visiting home, he was sick and “always sleeping”.
In late June 2022, he was briefly hospitalized and diagnosed with a brain tumor.
The brain tumor affected his vision and his left eye. But he was active throughout the summer of 2022, as he regained his energy.
October 2022 - according to his mother, they did not have money for surgery and he was taking medication to reduce the brain swelling.
His health condition continued to rapidly deteriorate from October 2022 onwards.
By January 2023, he was in a wheelchair, that had been donated by a good samaritan, and had difficulty eating.
Alrence was hospitalized on Jan.27, 2023 and died on Jan.29, 2023.
Alexander COVID News-Dr. Paul Elias Alexander's Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
My daughter in law’s cousin died in 9 months after taking the C19 injection. She was living in the Philippines too. After the shot she had a constant fever and slept a lot. 3 months later was diagnosed with MS and deteriorated quickly from there. She lost so much weight that she looked skeletal and was wheelchair bound the became bed bound and died. All within 6months after diagnosis. She was only 18 years old. Poor girl didn’t have a chance at life.
💯% the bio weapon is responsible😭