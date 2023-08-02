Did Biden et al. sell out America, sell America with his son Hunter during Obama administration? Did they sell America to China, to Ukraine? What did Obama know? He was POTUS then, did he benefit?
Trump protected America, defended America, a public servant, not a profiteer like others! Clintons, Bidens profitted from America, it must be investigated.
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from obscurity to mansion in Martha's wineyards. nothing to see here.....
Of course he did, that’s obvious. The more crucial question is: The FBI knew he was compromised from before he was even a leading candidate in the 2016 election (from the laptop which they had in their possession), so why have they been protecting him and Hunter all this time?