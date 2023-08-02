Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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sifubernie's avatar
sifubernie
Aug 2, 2023

from obscurity to mansion in Martha's wineyards. nothing to see here.....

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MondoinPhx
Aug 2, 2023

Of course he did, that’s obvious. The more crucial question is: The FBI knew he was compromised from before he was even a leading candidate in the 2016 election (from the laptop which they had in their possession), so why have they been protecting him and Hunter all this time?

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